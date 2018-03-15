The new logo of the third instalment of the Race Franchise is edgier and promises an action-packed bonanza this Eid.

Sharing the logo, Superstar Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, "3 months to go ... #Race3 #Race3ThisEid"

Leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez also took to social media to share the logo, posting," Just 3 months to go!! "

Race 3 marks the debut of Salman Khan in the franchise. He will be seen leading the film alongside franchise favourites Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will feature an ensemble cast of Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

The Race 3 team has wrapped its shooting schedule in Mumbai and Thailand, and are currently shooting the action leg of the film in Abu Dhabi.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit the theatres on Eid 2018.

(Disclaimer: Content provided by PR)