Saimdang: Light's Diary, which is also known as Saimdang: The Herstory, returns with episode 8 this Thursday, February 16, at 10pm KST on SBS. It is likely to feature a reunion between Whieumdang Choi and the title character.

In episode 7, the period drama revolved around Lee Gyum's secret investigation against Min Chi-hyung and the low-level official's quest about the male protagonist. It also featured a flashback sequence which revealed new details about the relationship between the female antagonist and Choi Chul-ho's character.

For Seo Ji-yoon and Han Sang-hyun, it was difficult to hide their research on Ahnkyun's Keumkangsando from Professor Min Jung-hak. With the help of his two students, he came to know about their teaming up with the museum's employee, Ko Hye-jung.

In order to find out more details about the collaboration, Choi Jong-hwan's character payed a visit to the museum. But he did not get any information on their search. Although they changed their hide-out place, he could find it out.

The episode also featured a conversation between the chief of Jungbu School and Shin Saimdang, wherein he urged her to send his son to school. Will Whieumdang Choi let her rival's son get admitted in an educational institute meant for children of high officials?

The promo for the upcoming episode shows the female antagonist trying to deny admission to Hyun Ryoung by stating that he does not meet the criteria. But Lee Gyum reaches out for his help and suggests a contest to select the students.

Click here to watch Saimdang tonight at 10pm Korean time on SBS. Episode 8 will also be available online here for K-drama fans across the globe.