Saimdang: Light's Diary, which is also known as Saimdang: The Herstory, will be back with episode 6 this Thursday, February 9, at 10pm KST on SBS. The sequel is likely to focus on the rivalry between Min Chi-hyung and Lee Gyeom.

In episode 5, the junior official tried his best to impress the male protagonist. When the aristocrat asked King Joongjong to annul his marriage, all the senior officials opposed him. The only person who stood by his side was Choi Chul-ho's character.

However, the male antagonist secretly asked his secretary to investigate on the new member and find out his weak points. He even tried to get some details from his wife Whieumdang Choi and she refused to help him out.

Although the female antagonist was really excited to know that she can meet her secret crush, she was deeply hurt to realise that he does not recognise her. Will she make her next move against him?

The promo for the upcoming episode hints at the beginning of a new rivalry between Min Chi-hyung and the male protagonist. It shows Choi Chul-ho's character saying, "Lord Lee Gyeom seems to be getting unnecessarily ambitious."

The video also features a conversation between King Joongjong and the aristocrat, wherein the former instructs the latter to investigate the corruption the three ruling ministers and their men are involved in.

The followers of the Korean mini-series might also get to watch a power-couple sequence between Shin Saimdang and his former lover. It shows Song Seung-heon's character confronting the female lead for selling his precious gift.

The clip also shows them exchanging paintings and letters with each other. Will Lee Gyeom win back his first love? Click here to watch Saimdang at 10pm Korean time tonight on SBS. Episode 6 will also be available online here for K-drama fans across the globe.