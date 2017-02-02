Saimdang: Light's Diary, a Korean series which is also known as Saimdang: Her Story, will be back with episode 4 this Thursday, February 2, at 10pm KST on SBS. It will focus on Seo Ji-yoon and Han Sang-hyun's quest for Ahnkyun's masterpiece Keumkangsando.

Since Professor Min Jung-hak has already instructed his students to keep an eye on the two, it remains to be seen if he will follow them to Italy. It will also be interesting to find out the real reason for his betrayal.

In episode 3, the on-screen couple were about to get their happy ending. Although King Joongjong refused to write a marriage proposal letter to Saimdang's father, he was really impressed with young Lee Gyum's choice. He even wrote a Chinese poem to Shin Myung-hwa as a token of gratitude.

But the story took an unexpected turn after the female lead visited a Buddha temple on a hill top. She was disturbed to see poor monks dying of hunger and decided to send a message to her lover through the helper.

On her way, Park Joon-myun's character met Whieumdang Choi and handed over the letter to her. Since the female antagonist had a secret crush on the male protagonist, she was really excited to meet him. Towards the end of the episode, she came to know that he is in love with Saimdang.

The promo for episode 4 indicates that the secret message sent by Park Hye-soo's character is the Chinese poem written by the King. It might get leaked and create chaos in the country, resulting in bloodshed and death.

The sneak-peek video ends by teasing troubled moments for the on-screen couple as it features the wedding of Saimdang. Is Whieumdang Choi the reason for their breakup?

Click here to watch Saimdang tonight at 10pm Korean time on SBS. Episode 4 will also be available online here for K-drama fans across the globe.

Watch the official trailer for the Korean mini-series below: