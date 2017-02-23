Saimdang: Light's Diary, which is also known as Saimdang: The Herstory, will be back with episode 10 this Thursday, February 23, at 10pm KST on SBS. The sequel will focus on the rivalry between Min Chi-hyung and Lee Gyum.

Whieumdang Choi is determined to ruin the life of Shin Saimdang. She made her first move during the painting and poetry competition organised at Bilkdang. She came up with Unpyeong as the topic for the contest.

Unpyeong is a word representing Unpyeongsa, a place that changed the title character's life forever. She got frightened by hearing the topic and started thinking about the chaos that was created by the male antagonist in the past.

Unable to draw anything, Lee Young-ae's character left the place after apologising to her son Hyun Rong. But Lee Gyum realised that there is something strange about it and he went for a secret investigation on the female antagonist.

Saimdang episode 10 will pick up right from where it left off the lead characters in episode 9 and focus on the rivalry between Shin Saimdang and Oh Yoon-ah's character. It will also feature Lee Gyum's quest to find out what really happened in Unpyeongsa 20 years ago.

The promo for the upcoming episode shows an old man informing Song Seung-heon's character, "With all those corpses, it was hell on earth. I heard that the mayor of Pyeongchang did that." So he enquiries about the mayor and he gets to know that it was administrator Lord Min Chi Hyung.

In the meantime, Shin Saimdang gets an order to make 5,000 coloured papers. When she finally makes it, the person refuses to buy it from her. So she decides to sell in the market and a group of armed men try to attack her. Is Min Chi-hyung behind it? If so, will Lee Gyum reach out for her rescue?

Click here to watch Saimdang tonight at 10pm on SBS. Episode 10 will also be available online here for K-drama fans across the globe.