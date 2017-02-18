Watch Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 12 grand finale this weekend

Zee TV Kannada's popular show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 12, will come to an end this weekend. The grand finale of the latest season was held recently and it will be aired in two episodes on Saturday and Sunday.

The grand finale was organised in Hassan on February 13. The event was witnessed by hundreds of fans. As per our sources, Anvitha had the last laugh in the end and became the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 12. Sreekar is the first runner-up while Darshan has taken the third place.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is one of the most successful reality shows in Kannada. The auditions for this season began in August 2016 in various parts of the state. Over 5,000 aspiring singers took part in the event, of which only 30, between the age group of 5 and 13 years, were shortlisted.

The show went on air every Saturday and Sunday after September 17. In the end, six contestants entered the grand finale round.

Sources added that the competition was tough among the finalists and it was a difficult choice for judges Arjun Janya, Rajesh Krishnan and Vijay Prakash to select the top three.