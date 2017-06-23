RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 finale will be aired on June 23 and it will see four queens – Shea Coulee, Sasha Velour, Trinity Taylor and Peppermint -- battling it out to be America's next drag superstar.

Catch the grand finale at 8 pm ET on VH1, and it can also be streamed online by clicking here.

So who will sashay away with the crown? This time around, it's difficult to pick out a clear winner as all four contestants are on par with each other, judge Carson Kressley told Variety.

"Every task we put them through in the [penultimate] episode was just like, 'Oh, this will separate the queens.' And then they all do a great runway look, and then they all answer a great question, and then they all tell us great stories about their childhood. So it is really neck-and-neck," said Kressley.

Coulee is a hot favourite to win the season, and according to Gold Derby predictions she has a 17/10 odds of winning Season 9. It is worth noting that has won four challenges across the season, and has been in the bottom only once. Coulee also won over a lot of fans for playing Blac Chyna in the Kardashian musical.

"Shea has proven herself to be successful as a comedy queen and a fashion queen, confident as much as she is vulnerable and always firmly in control of her image — it's no small wonder why she's our pick to win," the website noted.

Close on the heels is Velour with a 11/4 odds of finishing second, and Trinity Taylor has a 13/5 odds of finishing third.

