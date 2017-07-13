Ruler: Master Of The Mask, the MBC historical drama that is also known as The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, will be back with episodes 39 and 40 this Thursday, July 13, at 10pm KST. The finale is likely to begin by featuring troubled moments for Crown Prince Lee Sun and his lover Han Ga Eun.

The male protagonist finally managed to become the King of Joseon by dethroning commoner-turned-King Lee Sun and imprisoning the loyal servants of Kim Dae Mok. But Woo Bo and team are yet to make an antidote for the poppy pills.

Kim Hwa Goon's father, Woo Jae, is willing to share the secret recipe of antidote with the Crown Prince. He may be able to save the Dowager Queen and other officials with the help of his friend and bodyguard Lee Chung Woon.

Also read Bride Of The Water God episode 5 preview

However, the male protagonist will have another challenge to face in the finale. His rival has already made his final move against him. With the help of Jo Tae Ho, Dae Mok is gathering a large number of people against the Crown Prince.

People are heading to the palace and the soldiers may not be able to stop the crowd. Will the male protagonist find a way to calm the furious crowd?

Click here to watch Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 39 and 40 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

The promo shows officials urging the King to send them to Dae Mok. It also shows someone saying, "You are the only one remaining who can take revenge." The video then hints at the demise of Han Ga Eun and shows an official asking people around him, "Should I assassinate the King?"

The footage even features a conversation between the corrupt minister and Dae Mok. When the former informs Dae Mok that things are going according to their plan, the male antagonist says, "If the rebels murder the King, we will make someone from the royal family the King and create our world again."

Watch Ruler: Master Of The Mask finale trailer below: