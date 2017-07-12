Ruler: Master Of The Mask, the MBC historical drama that is also known as The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, returns with episodes 37 and 38 this Wednesday, July 12, at 10pm KST. These episodes could feature a secret team-up between Crown Prince Lee Sun and the Queen.

The commoner-turned-King might have tried to bribe his legal mother, but she knows that he is not trustworthy. The fake king could betray her once he becomes the real king. So she may decide to help the Crown Prince.

For the male protagonist, it is not enough to claim the throne. Since no one has seen his face, he will have to prove his identity. There are two ways to prove that he is the son of late King Lee Yoon – either by showing the letter of his father or by drinking poison.

While Ga Eun and Kko Mool search King's letter with the help of Eunuch's daughter Mae Chang, Kim Dae Mok and his people might make their next evil move against the Crown Prince. So the only person who can help the male protagonist is his own legal mother.

The promo shows Dowager Queen offering a drink to the Crown Prince while he is at the assembly hall with the fake king and other government officials. Did she offer him poison to help him out? It remains to be seen whether she tried to save his life or kill him.

The footage also shows Minister-In-Charge Jo Tae Ho urging the soldiers to arrest the male protagonist immediately after he removes his mask. But somebody enters the room and tells them to stop acting irresponsibly. Who could it be?

Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 37 and 38 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC.

