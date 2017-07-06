Ruler: Master Of The Mask, the MBC historical drama that also known as The Emperor: Owner Of The Mask, will be back with episodes 35 and 36 this Thursday, July 6, at 10pm KST. These episodes will probably focus on the fate of commoner-turned-King Lee Sun.

Kim Myung Soo's character was a loyal citizen of Joseon, who was willing to do anything for justice, but he changed a lot. Now the fake King is a greedy person who wants to take away everything from the Crown Prince Lee Sun.

The masked King will surely have to pay for his evil deeds. No matter how hard he tries to move against the male protagonist, he may not succeed in his mission. Even Kim Dae Mok might not be able to help him.

But what if the fake king uses Han Ga Eun against his rival? Will the Crown Prince let his lover die to become the real King of Joseon? It seems like the male protagonist will have to wait a little longer to sit on the throne.

The promo shows King Lee Sun telling the female lead that it's time for him to take off his mask. But she does not seem to be happy to hear it as she asks him if he really wants to be the King. The footage also shows Kim Myung Soo's character making a promise to Dae Mok. "I shall capture him and offer him to you," he says.

So, the male antagonist becomes very confident about his success. "There are traps everywhere. Do you think you can sit on the throne alive?" he says in the video. The clip ends by showing the Crown Prince claiming his throne.

Click here to watch Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 35 and 36 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: