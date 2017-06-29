Ruler: Master Of The Mask, the MBC historical drama that is also known as The Emperor: Owner Of The Mask, returns with episodes 31 and 32 this Thursday, June 29, at 10pm KST.

The time has finally come for the leader of Pyunsoo Hwe group, Kim Dae Mok, to meet his real rival and it is none other than his own granddaughter Hwa Gun. She can never forgive her grandfather for killing the person she loved more than her life.

The death of Crown Prince Lee Sun will force Yoon So Hee's character to take some life-changing decisions and one of them could be to move against her grandfather. Apart from her lackey Gon, Kim Woo Jae and Lee Chung Woon might also join hands with her to plot revenge against the male antagonist.

Click here to watch Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 31 and 32 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Also read: Watch Suspicious Partner episodes 31 and 32 live online

The promo for Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 31 and 32 shows a group of armed men searching the poppy field of Pyunsoo Hwe group. While someone urges the team to search thoroughly, another person says, "You know that things have changed, right?"

In the meantime, commoner-turned-king Lee Sun begins to misuse his powers and he decides to make Han Ga Eun his concubine. After telling his bodyguard that there are things that only he can do, he urges the Eunuch to inform the female lead that she will be his concubine soon.

Elsewhere, Hwa Gun plots revenge against her grandfather. "I will take from you as well. I must take after you, grandfather," she says in the footage. The video also features the return of Crown Prince Lee Sun. "I owe someone a debt that must be settled," he says towards the end of the clip.

Watch the trailer of Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 31 and 32 below: