MBC romantic thriller Ruler: Master Of The Mask, also known as The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, returns with episodes 27 and 28 this Thursday, June 22, at 10 pm KST. The episodes will focus on the betrayal of commoner-turned-King Yi Sun.

Kim Myung Soo's character is blindly in love with Han Ga Eun and he is willing to do anything to win her trust. The masked King will be using all his powers to split the onscreen couple. He has already made his first move by making the female protagonist his concubine.

Yi Sun's next step could be to lock Ga Eun inside the palace to stop her from contacting the Crown Prince. But he may face some unexpected challenges from the male protagonist mainly because he is determined to get his lover out of the palace.

Watch the promo of Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 27 and 28 below:

The promo shows Kim Myung Soo's character informing Kim Dae Mok that the Crown Prince is alive. "He called me a friend and I believed him," he says. Shortly, eunuch's daughter informs the male protagonist that Ga Eun was abducted by the leader of Pyunsoo group.

However, the footage suggests it was a trap set by Yi Sun for the Crown Prince. It shows the masked king telling Yoo Seung Ho's character, "I have led you into a trap, Your Highness. If by chance you get out of here alive..."

The male protagonist decides to risk his life for Ga Eun. When his friends try to stop him he says, "How can a man who cannot even protect the woman he loves protect the thousands of people of Joseon."

While the two friends fight for a girl, their rivals, Kim Dae Mok and the Dowager Queen, will plot evil moves and the female protagonist will probably become their victim. Even Kim Hwa Gun could help them out.

Click here to watch Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 27 and 28 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.