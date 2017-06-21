MBC historical drama Ruler: Master Of The Mask, also known as The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, returns with episodes 25 and 26 this Wednesday, June 21, at 10 pm KST. It is likely to focus on the rivalry between Yi Sun and the Crown Prince.

Both the male leads are involved in a complicated love triangle with Han Ga Eun. It is misleading them from their mission to fight against the powerful and wealthy organisation, Pyunsoo Hwe. Master Kim Dae Mok will probably use this opportunity to execute his evil plans.

The Queen might also utilise the time in the best way possible. It remains to be seen whether Kim Hwa Gun will alert the Crown Prince or show her sincerity to grandfather. Other characters to play vital roles in the upcoming episodes would be Eunuch and his daughter.

Click here to watch Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 25 and 26 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Meanwhile, the promo hints at troubled moments for the female protagonist. It begins by featuring an argument between the masked King and the Crown Prince. The clip shows Yi Sun confronting the title character when he seeks his help.

While Yi Sun takes care of Ga Eun, the Crown Prince meets the Queen requesting her to save the female protagonist. However, she refuses to help him out. Shortly, the King urges the Queen to forgive the court lady. The footage ends by teasing jail time for the female protagonist.

Watch the trailer of Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 25 and 26 below: