The popular SBS medical drama Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim will be back with episode 17 this Tuesday, January 3, at 10pm KST. The sequel will continue to feature the heart transplantation surgery of chairman Shin by Boo Yong-joo a.k.a Kim Sa-bu.

The highly risky operation will not just determine the future of Doldam Hospital and his staff members, but will also affect Do Yoon-wan. He is all prepared to make his final move against the male protagonist.

In episode 16, the antagonist arrived at the country-side hospital with a team of cardiologists from Geodae Hospital to watch the heart surgery live. The operation began with a major mistake by young surgeon Yoon Seo-jung, but the male lead quickly made an impressive move to cover it up.

The official trailer of the upcoming episode indicate that the surgery will be successfully completed in six hours, but it is not clear if Kang Dong-joo and Do In-bum will be part of it. The young surgeons are likely to head for another emergency surgery.

The promo also shows somebody secretly investigating on Han Suk-kyu's character, while he is busy at the operating theatre. In the clip, the person can be seen going through some of the documents and files.

The sneak peek video also shows chairman Shin's daughter confronting Kim Sa-bu about her father's health. She asks him, "Why is he still asleep? Is something wrong?"

Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim will be telecast live online this Tuesday, January 3, at 10 pm KST on SBS. The followers of the mini-series across the globe can watch it online via live streaming here. The sequel will also be available online here.

Watch the new trailer for the Korean mini-series below: