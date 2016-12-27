After a short hiatus, Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim will be back with episode 15 this Tuesday, December 27, at 10 pm KST. The sequel will not just feature the blossoming romance between Kang Dong-joo and Yoon Seo-jung, but will also focus on the new rivalry between Boo Yong-joo and Do Yoon-wan.

As the antagonist tries his best to win back Chairman Shin's trust and move against the male lead, it becomes really tough for Han Suk-kyu's character to protect the staff members of Doldam Hospital from any potential threat.

While Yoon Seo-jung remains loyal to her senior, Kang Dong-joo and Do In-bum continue to create new problems for the chief surgeon. As the two try to prove their excellence in the field, it becomes really hard for the lead protagonist to take a decision.

In episode 14, President Do's son tried to impress his senior by faking his experience, but the latter finds the truth. As a result, he gets degraded from his position as the first assistant to Kang Dong-joo's helper.

Although Yang Se-jong's character was least interested in internal politics and he was just doing it for his father, things might change in episode 15. The official trailer for the sequel features a showdown between the young male surgeons.

The promo also features a power couple sequence between the onscreen couple and an argument between Boo Yong-joo and the relative of Chairman Shin. So it will be interesting to find out how the lead protagonists protects his colleagues from all the unexpected threats.

Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim will be telecast live online this Tuesday, December 27, at 10 pm KST on SBS. The followers of the mini-series across the globe can watch it online via live streaming here. The sequel will also be available online here.

Watch the new trailer for the Korean mini-series below: