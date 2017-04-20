The CW's Riverdale is ready to air its season finale very soon but not in this week. The episode 11 will air on April 27, 2017. And above everything, the Archie comics-based series returns with three new episodes during the season finale which will start from April 27 on The CW, Archie Comics confirmed in a tweet recently.

Also read: Watch Riverdale episode 10 live: There could be another murder

According to the trailer, the season finale will see that Betty's mother Alice will team up with Archie and Veronica behind Betty's back. Why? Actually, Alice will ask Betty to cooperate with her in the Jason Blossom murder case. But Betty apparently becomes quite busy with the homecoming and Reunion weekend. In the meantime, her mother ends up asking two of her closest pals. Hence it does not go well with the younger Cooper daughter when she finds out about it.

Aside all these, Cheryl and Polly will be seen in the Homecoming in honour of Jason. But we can see in the trailer that Cheryl threatens Polly as she finds out some secrets in the Blossom house.

Elsewhere, Archie's parents Fred and Mary attends the Homecoming dance which will make them reconsider their decision for divorce.

Beware the Blossoms.#Riverdale returns for the final 3 episodes of the season starting April 27th at 9/8c on The CW. pic.twitter.com/EGMSrDsxAF — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) April 18, 2017

However, Cheryl's brother Jason Blossom might return in the series finale as official Twitter page teased the fans by posting a picture of Jason Blossom (check above). Depending on two theories, Jason Blossom can return on The CW TV series. First, the Blossom house might hide some secrets as we have seen some redhead wigs in the episode 11 trailer. And secondly, if Sabrina the witch truly exists in the Riverdale town, then Jason Blossom's comeback is really possible.

No new #Riverdale this week (boo!), but hold on a bit longer, Gang. A special surprise is coming on Friday… pic.twitter.com/rbh1qhcGZT — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 19, 2017

Here is the official synopsis of episode 11:

Betty is slammed overseeing Homecoming and Reunion weekend, but Alice wants her to help with the Jason Blossom investigation. Alice turns to Archie and Veronica for help, but when Betty discovers they are working with her mom, she is not happy. After seeing his father FP (guest star Skeet Ulrich) start to clean up his act, Jughead wonders if it's the right time to give him another chance. Cheryl and Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) have both decided to go to Homecoming in Jason's honour, until a revelation waylays their plans. Meanwhile, Fred and Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) attend the Homecoming dance, leaving Fred to possibly reconsider the divorce.

Riverdale episode 11 will air on CW at 9 pm EST on April 27. It also airs on Colors Infinity at 7 pm every Friday. You can also catch up with the new episode on Netflix every week.