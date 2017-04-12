The CW's Riverdale, based on Archie Comics, has wowed audience since its release in January. However, the trailer of episode 10, The Lost Weekend, gives us no clue about the Jason Blossom murder.

In the trailer, we see Molly Ringwald making her debut as Archie's mother, Mary Andrews. Other than that, the trailer shows Betty and the rest of the gang preparing to throw a surprise birthday party for Jughead. But things don't fall into place as Cheryl tries to meddle in.

Meanwhile, actress Madelaine Petsch dropped a sneak peek for the fans where Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) are seen rehearsing for their dance-off.

Here's a lil bts video rehearsing the Cheronica dance off from this Thursday's episode of #Riverdale ? don't forget to tune in 9/8c pic.twitter.com/WdCdKRgdsO — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) April 11, 2017

Here's the official synopsis of episode 9:

"When Fred decides to finalize the divorce with Archie's mother Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald), Archie hides his true feelings. Archie tries to win Valerie (guest star Hayley Law) back with a romantic evening, however, Betty hijacks his plans when she decides to throw Jughead a surprise birthday party. Once Cheryl learns of the party, she decides to make it interesting and things quickly get out of control. Meanwhile, Veronica ontemplates whether she should participate in the deposition to help get her Dad released. Madchen Amick and Marisol Nichols also star."

According to a recent Entertainment Weekly report, show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that there may be another death in Riverdale apart from Jason Blossom which would drive the story forward into next season. Any of the actors could become the victim — KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse or Luke Perry. "Yes, there is truth to that rumor. If the rumoured death happens, it would go to set up season 2," Aguirre-Sacasa said.

J: I love this show! B: Yeah, #Riverdale’s the best. New ep this Thurs on the #cw! J: Shhh, it’s starting! B: Relax. pic.twitter.com/DL79MXuvdr — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 11, 2017

Riverdale episode 10 will be aired on CW at 9 pm EST on April 14. It also airs on Colors Infinity at 7 pm every Friday. You can also catch up with the new episode on Netflix every week.