After much criticism and anticipation, CW's new teen drama Riverdale is about to arrive in a few hours. The show has already gained critical acclaim as it is an adaption of 75-year-old classic Archie comics. Set in a small town called Riverdale, the series revolves around what aspiring musician Archie deals with in life, love and high school.

The synopsis of episode 1 says:

As a new school year begins, the town of Riverdale is reeling from the tragic death of high school golden boy Jason Blossom. Archie Andrews is still the all-American teen, but the summer's events made him realize that he wants to pursue a career in music — not follow in his dad Fred's footsteps — despite his forbidden relationship with Riverdale's young music teacher, Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel). With the weight of the world on his shoulders, Archie must look for a new music mentor and turns to Josie McCoy but she is focused solely on her band, Josie, and the Pussycats. Weighing heavily on his mind is also his fractured friendship with budding writer Jughead Jones.

Meanwhile, girl-next-door Betty Cooper is anxious to see her crush Archie after being away all summer, but she's not quite ready to reveal her true feelings to him. And Betty's nerves, which are hardly soothed by her overbearing mother Alice, aren't the only thing holding her back. When a new student, Veronica Lodge, arrives in town from New York with her mother Hermione, there's an undeniable spark between her and Archie, but Veronica doesn't want to risk her new friendship with Betty.

And then there's Cheryl Blossom, Riverdale's Queen Bee, who is happy to stir up trouble amongst the others even though she's keeping a few secrets of her own. Lee Toland Krieger directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Riverdale is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive production by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater.

Welcome to a town where everything is perfect, but nothing is as it seems. #Riverdale premieres January 26 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/PyhmnroINM — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) December 22, 2016

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Lily Reinhart as Betty, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Mädchen Amick as Betty's mother Alice, Luke Perry as Archie's father Fred, and Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom.

Riverdale premieres on The CW on Thursday, January 26 in the US, with each episode appearing weekly on Fridays on Netflix UK from January 27, and Netflix India from February 3.