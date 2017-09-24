The last episode of Rick and Morty Season 3 titled Morty's Mind Blowers showed Morty accidentally getting some stressful memory during their adventure in some other dimension.

Thus, Rick took him to a laboratory to remove his stressful memory (where Rick had carefully kept all the awful past experiences of Morty). The consequences in the episode turned out to be disastrous.

However, the upcoming episode of Rick and Morty which is the penultimate episode of this season will follow Rick Sanchez's daughter Beth and her childhood, so viewers can learn about her past.

According to the trailer for Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 9, Beth will be seen complaining to her father about not being a good parent. While Beth tells Rick that he should have spent more time with her instead of leaving her on her own in childhood.

Replying to that, Rick tells her that he worked really hard to create a wonderland for Beth and takes her to explore that. However, Beth does not seem impressed and calls it a "glorified chicken coop."

Then Rick replies to her saying, "A dad makes a toilet look like R2-D2 and it breaks the front page of Reddit, but I'm Charles Manson because I gave you your own world instead of an iPad."

The official synopsis of the episode reads: Jerry encounters a lady and Beth revisits her childhood.

Watch the trailer for Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 9.

So, what will happen next? To know more, you have to catch up with Rick and Morty Season 3 episode 9.

It will air on September 24 on Adult Swim online (through its website) at 11:30 pm ET. It will be later available on Netflix as well.