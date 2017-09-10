The seventh episode of Rick and Morty Season 3, which was supposed to be aired on September 3, will now be aired this Sunday, September 10.

Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 7 was delayed due to the Labour Day weekend. The official Twitter handle of the show had shared an update on this, writing: "I could make some crazy shit up, but we're just not airing Labor Day weekend. [sic]"

Also read: Rick and Morty's tragically tacky GoT card is 'a lazy, craftless jab', says co-creator Dan Harmon

However, the trailer for the seventh episode titled The Ricklantis Mixup was released last week. It shows Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith voyaging to the lost city of Atlantis.

Mad inventor Rick is shown preparing his harpoon in the trailer as he asks his grandson: "Alright Morty. Are you ready for the adventure to the lost city of Atlantis?" Morty immediately responds that he is always ready.

Watch Rick and Morty season 3 episode 7 below.

The next scene cuts to Rick and Morty making it back through the portal after their dangerous mission from Atlantis as Rick jumps with excitement and says on the top of his voice: "Atlantis baby!"

Episode 7 was not originally titled The Ricklantis Mixup: It was previously listed on IMDB as Tales From the Citadel.

Catch up with the forthcoming episode to know more about their Atlantis adventure.

Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 7 airs on September 10 on Adult Swim online (through its website) at 11:30 pm ET. It will be later available on Netflix as well.