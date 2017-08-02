Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama that is also known as Into The World Again, returns with episodes 9 and 10 this Wednesday, August 2, at 10 pm KST. The episodes will probably see the introduction of a new life partner for Sung Hae Sung.

The high-school student, who came back to life 12 years after his death, encountered an unexpected challenge because of a mysterious person. When the male protagonist came near to the person, he had a near death experience.

Since the identity of mysterious person is yet to be revealed, the fans have come up with their own theories. While some of the viewers claimed that he is the real killer, a few others guessed he could be more powerful than the high school student.

Also read: Watch Seven Day Queen episode 19 live online

According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times, India 45 percent of the participants said Sung Hae Sung met the real killer while he was walking towards Jung Jung Won's house. But 25 percent said he could have either encountered a powerful soul or an evil force.

A section of fans also believe it is a wakeup call to the high school student that he cannot stay in the world for long. Once the male protagonist sends the real killer behind bars and clears up his name, he could be asked to return.

The cliffhanger of episode 8 featured the mysterious person with Cha Min Joon. So he could either be a business partner or someone close to the restaurant owner. Click here to watch Reunited Worlds episodes 9 and 10 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Meanwhile, the promo teases romance for Sung Hae Sung. It shows a high school student planting a smooch on his face. The video also hints at a rivalry between the male leads, and the male protagonist showing un-comfort while hearing good things about Min Joon from Jung Won.

Watch the trailer for Reunited Worlds below: