Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama also known as Into The World Again, will be back with episodes 27 and 28 on Thursday, August 31, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will continue to focus on the mysterious murder case of a high school student named Yang Kyung Chul.

Detective Shin Ho Bang received some new details about the killer from Yang Kyung Chul's elder brother. According to him, his sibling went back to school at night after receiving a call from his art teacher. So, the detective and his friends will probe the role of the art teacher in the incident.

Jung Jung Won and her childhood friend try out different ways to find the whereabouts of the art teacher. Finally, the female lead sees the suspect inside an art gallery and they tail her, finding out the involvement of Cha Tae Hoon's mother Yoon Mi Na in the crime.

However, it remains to be seen if Chairman Cha Kwon Pyo knows about his wife's role in the death of Yang Kyung Chul. If so, then Sung Young Joon could be a witness and might help Sung Hae Sung clear his name.

Chairman Cha Kwon Pyo could have killed the male protagonist to cover up the wrongdoings of his wife. The viewers will get to know more about it in the upcoming episodes, which will probably reveal some new details about the old lady.

Fans can look forward to the art teacher Hyun Kyung Eun making some shocking revelations about the murder case this week.

Click here to watch Reunited Worlds episodes 27 and 28 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

