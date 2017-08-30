Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama that is also known as Into The World Again, will be back with episodes 25 and 26 this Wednesday, August 30, at 10pm KST. These episodes will continue to focus on the mysterious murder case of a high school student.

Detective Shin Ho Bang has already received a call from someone who wants to share some new details about the murder case. So the viewers can expect some unexpected twist in the story.

Although Chairman Cha Gwon Pyo claimed that Sung Young Joon killed Yang Kyung Chul, he could be only a witness. The chairman might have financially helped him to keep it a secret. But a section of fans believe that Sung Hae Sung's younger brother killed the high school student.

According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, an impressive 50 percent of the participants said that Sung Young Joon caused the death of Yang Kyung Chul. Some of the viewers also believe that a new character will be introduced as the murderer.

Meanwhile, 20 percent of those who participated in the poll also opined that either Cha Gwon Pyo or Cha Tae Hoon might have killed the high school student. It remains to be seen if the father-son duo is involved in the murder case.

The promo for episodes 25 and 26 introduce a new character to the viewers. He could make some shocking revelations about the death of Yang Kyung Chul. The footage also hints at a rivalry between Cha Min Joon and Cha Gwon Pyo.

Click here to watch Reunited Worlds episodes 25 and 26 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

