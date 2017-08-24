SBS romantic fantasy drama Reunited Worlds, also known as Into The World Again, returns with episodes 23 and 24 this Thursday, August 24, at 10 pm KST. The episodes will probably focus on the rivalry between Sung Hae Sung and Sung Young Jun.

The male protagonist now knows the person who killed the high-school student is his own younger brother. He also realised his return has nothing to do with the mysterious murder case and there is something that he should do for his loved ones.

When the male protagonist came to know that Jung Jung Won and Cha Min Joon lost their jobs because of Chairman Cha Gwon Pyo, he decided to set up a food truck for them. He was planning to enjoy every moment of his life with his friends and siblings.

But things might take a turn for the worst after Chairman Cha Gwon Pyo makes his next evil move against Sung Hae Sung. The promo features a conversation between Sung Young Jun and Cha Tae Hoon's father. The doctor might lose his job because of the Chairman and the male protagonist could be blamed for it.

The video also hints at troubled moments for the onscreen couple, as it shows detective Shin Ho Bang receiving a call from someone asking for Sung Hae Sung and Jung Jung Won. Will they face jail time because of Sung Young Jun?

Click here to watch Reunited Worlds episodes 23 and 24 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: