Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama that is also known as Into The World Again, returns with episodes 19 and 20 this Thursday, August 17, at 10 pm KST. These episodes are likely to focus on the mysterious murder case of a high school student.

Sung Hae Sung and detective Shin Ho Bang believe that the person who caused the death of Yeo Jin Goo's character has something to do with the death of another high school student, who was attacked in the art room.

Since the male protagonist identified the person who caused his death, it could easy for him to prove his innocence. But he will have to put in a lot of effort for Cha Gwon Pyo to admit his wrong doings.

The culprit has already managed to put the blame on his driver, who died on the fateful night. Even with the help of his detective friend, it will be hard for the male protagonist to find out the truth.

Cha Tae Hoon has noticed the change in behaviour of Sung Hae Sung. So he might follow him to the VIP room. If he manages to overhear the male protagonist conversation with his father, it may result in a rivalry between the two.

The only person who can help Sung Hae Sung to resolve the mystery behind his death is Cha Min Joon. He knows a lot about his father's evil doings and he might step forward to help the male protagonist.

However, it remains to be seen if Sung Young Joon is involved in the murder case. It was revealed in the previous episode that the young doctor maintains a good relationship with the culprit.

Click here to watch Reunited Worlds episodes 19 and 20 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: