SBS romantic fantasy drama Reunited Worlds, also known as Into The World Again, will be back with episodes 15 and 16 this Thursday, August 10, at 10 pm KST. The episodes are likely to feature a shocking revelation by Cha Min Joon.

The restaurant owner knows the real reason for Sung Hae Sung's death and the involvement of his father. The driver of Cha Gwon Pyo was framed for the car accident and he had a secret agreement with his boss.

The young and charming business man knows everything about his father's evil doings. Since he does not know the person who died in the car accident is Jung Jung Won's cousin, he might tell her about the incident in detail.

After hearing everything from the restaurant owner, the female lead might contact Shin Ho Bang and seek his help for clearing the name of the childhood friend. But if Cha Tae Hoon is involved in the murder, he could do everything to divert their attention.

The Korean mini-series has already teased romance for Sung Young In and Cha Min Joon's step brother. Is he planning to use her against the male protagonist? She will probably become a victim in the upcoming episodes.

The viewers will also get to know more about Sung Soo Ji and her chronic disease, which could make things really hard for Sung Hae Sung. Sung Young Joon also has a back story and it will explain why he is not in touch with his siblings.

Click here to watch Reunited Worlds episodes 15 and 16 at 10 pm KST on SBS.

