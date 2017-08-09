Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama that is also known as Into The World Again, returns with episodes 13 and 14 this Wednesday, August 9, at 10pm KST. These episodes will probably focus on the relationship between Sung Hae Sung and Jung Jung Won.

The onscreen couple faced some unexpected challenges towards the end of episode 12 and it could have created a misunderstanding between the two. They were planning to watch the fireworks together, but they had to cancel it.

But the promo hints at romance for the assistant chef and his childhood friend. It shows the female lead watching a movie with the high school student and gradually getting cosy with him. They are likely to share intimate moments.

Also read Suspicious Partner season 2 predictions

The video also teases the role of Cha Min Joon's father in the male protagonist's death. Sung Hae Sung might figure out the reason for the culprit to keep it a secret and accuse his driver for the road accident. In the footage, the female lead over hears a conversation between the restaurant owner and his father.

The viewers can also expect to watch the happy moments of the onscreen couple, as the promo shows Ahn Gil Kang's character offering some money to them. Since his son met his demise, the soul might return to another world.

Click here to watch Reunited Worlds episodes 13 and 14 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: