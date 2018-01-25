Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to honour the date when the Constitution of India came to force for the first time in 1950. The grand celebrations that happen in the national capital, New Delhi, brings the entire nation together cultural heritage from every state and the nation's military might are showcased.

India will celebrate its 69th Republic Day this year with pomp and show across the nation. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Arunachal Pradesh, every corner will be represented in the annual parade at the India Gate in New Delhi.

The parade is witnessed by millions of people including the heads of various nations. This year, the Republic Day celebrations will have chief guests from 10 ASEAN nations: Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia and Brunei.

For the first time, there will be a Border Security Force (BSF) all-woman contingent called the "Seema Bhavani" showcasing stunts and acrobatics on a 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. The number of members in the daredevil squad is 27.

Besides the armed forces, 700 students from across the country are also participating in the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, the Republic Day celebration will also witness a Mann ki Baat tableau by All India Radio. The broadcaster has got the approval to feature the tableau for the first time in the annual parade.

Here's where you can watch the Republic Day annual parade live online:

For all the traditional broadcast lovers who want to catch the event on TV, Doordarshan will telecast the programme from 9 am and the show is likely to go on until 11:25 am.

The military prowess and the tableaux from the annual parade can be seen online as well on Doordarshan's official channel on YouTube as the entire event is streamed online from 9 am.

Watch it here: