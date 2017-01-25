India will celebrate its 68th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26, 2017, with much fanfare and pomp across the country. The biggest draw, as usual, will be the annual parade showcasing India's cultural heritage, military prowess and tableaux by states and government agencies.

This time, the chief guest is the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of U.A.E. Armed Forces, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He will grace the occasion as the flag is hoisted and India presents a colourful programme on Rajpath in New Delhi on Thursday. The programme is scheduled to begin at 9 am.

Why is Republic Day celebrated?

Republic Day marks the first time the Constitution of India — authored by a team led by Dr BR Ambedkar — came into force. It is currently the largest in the world. However, the date of the first adoption of the constitution is different. As mentioned in the Preamble to the Constitution: "...In our Constituent Assembly this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do hereby adopt, enact and give to ourselves this constitution."

So why was January 26 chosen as when India would observe its Republic Day? It was because on this day in 1930 the Congress made the declaration of complete independence, as opposed to the Dominion Status the British empire was offering the country.

Where to watch live online

The entire programme will be telecast on all the Doordarshan channels from 8:55 am to around noon. Of course, glimpses of Republic Day 2017 have already started appearing, but there is little that can beat the actual event.

In case you are unable to catch it on TV, or do not have a TV around, you can watch it on the official YouTube channel of Doordarshan National right here:

Then there is the official Republic Day website on which the entire parade can be watched online.