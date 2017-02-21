Rebel Thief Who Stole The People, which is also known as Hong: The Rebel, returns with episode 8 this Tuesday, February 21, at 10 pm KST on MBC. The episode will feature the demise of Kim Sang-joong's character Ah Mo-gae.

The slave-turned-merchant was really worried about his three children after Lady Jo threatened to killing them. Since he was imprisoned, he could not do anything to help them.

Though Heotaehak and a group of armed-men tried to kill Gil-dong and his siblings, they bravely fought them. While trying to save his sister, the male protagonist got shot with arrows and both of them fell down from the hill top. In the meantime, Gil-hyun searched for them everywhere.

When he woke up, Yoon Kyun-sang's character realised that his little sister is missing, and he searched for her everywhere. He even entered a restricted area and got hit by Song Ga-ryung. When he woke he did not remember anything about the incident.

Gil-dong spent several days with Jang Nok-su and searched for the person who tried to kill him. Towards the end of the episode, he met a hunter and remembered everything. Will he meet his siblings again?

The promo for episode 10 hints at the demise of Ah Mo-gae and the male protagonist's return to Ilkhwari. It shows Yoon Kyun-sang's character saying, "I need to find So Bu Ri and Yong Gae." The trailer even shows So Boo-ri informing him, "Why did you take so long to come?

Meanwhile, Song Ga-ryung is likely to fall in love with the title character in the upcoming episode. It shows her telling him, "I will be respectful to you from now on."

Episode 7 of the Korean mini-series will also be available online here.

Check out the official trailer for the period drama below: