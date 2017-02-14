Rebel Thief Who Stole The People will be back with episode 6 this Tuesday, February 14, at 10pm KST on MBC. The sequel will begin by featuring a showdown between Ikhwa-ri and the thug, Heo Tae Hak.

Watch Hwarang episode 18 live online: Young warriors unite to save Kim Ah-ro?

In episode 5 of the period drama, Ah Mo-gae and his people strategically defeated the human trafficker, but he was sure to return for revenge. So Hong Gil-dong suggested his dad to take a break from his busy life.

Although Kim Sang-joong's character initially refused to follow his son's path, he agreed to go with him after realising that he lost on his powers as a mighty child. However, things took a turn for the worst after he met Prince Choong Won.

The royal family member urged Ah Mo-gae to find the whereabouts of a servant who ran away from the palace. He also instructed the merchant: "If you see any man with her, you may kill him."

Episode 6 of the Korean mini-series picks up right from where it left off the lead characters and continue to show the various challenges faced by them. The promo shows Prince Choong Won confronting Kim Sang-joong's character about Jo Cham-bong's death. It also features a reunion of Ah Mo-gae and Seo Yi-sook's character.

The sneak peek video then takes its viewers through a showdown between the people of Heo Tae Hak and Ikhwa-ri. It even shows a group of armed men chasing Gil-dong and Uh Ri Ni to a hill top and trying to kill them.

Click here to watch Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People live online on MBC tonight at 10pm Korean Time. Episode 6 of the Korean mini-series will also be available online here.

Check out the official trailer for the period drama below: