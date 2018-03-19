Priyanka Chopra, who is an international star, recently flew to Dubai to speak at the Global Education & Skills Forum (GESF) 2018 after wrapping up the third season of the American TV show Quantico.

The Baywatch actress was asked, being a feminist how's she okay with a girl slapping a man for eve-teasing her, while a man slapping a woman is a crime. The man even said it's like 'abuse of a man'. The actress responded in her style and also gave him a much-needed crash course on feminism.

Priyanka responded: "Physiologically men and women are different. When we talk about equality and opportunity we talk about cerebral opportunity."

The Quantico actress further added that women do not want to be 200 pounds and beat the man. "We are saying you have the ability to get the job, to be the CEO and nobody questions when you're driven at 50 and have three children...Don't question me," she added. So, if a woman at 50 is a CEO and a mother of three, one shouldn't question her.

Priyanka Chopra has always been vocal when it comes to matters related to women empowerment and gender disparity issues. She even concluded by saying: "So when a girl slaps a man who teases her, he deserves it."

At GESF, she also talked about the objectification of women all over the world. The actress said: "It's there in music videos, pop songs, big movies etc. Why do those things make money? Who is watching it? Who is buying those tickets? Who is saying it is okay to go watch those movies. It is called demand and supply. Don't demand it and don't ask for it," as quoted by Khaleej Times.

She further said: "There are a lot of girls who say that they are not okay with that and then they get replaced. There is a big fight that's happening right now, between the demand and the supply. I think things are changing. I mean decades ago we wouldn't see a female-centric film opening the box office but today a female starrer is getting numbers better than the boys. That is the change that we have seen in our own lifetime."