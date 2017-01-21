- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Watch President Trump and First Lady Melania on their first dance at Inaugural ball
New US President Donald Trump attended three inaugural balls with the First Lady Melania across Washington DC on 20 January. After appearing at the Liberty Ball, the first couple attended the Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center and attended a tribute event where they danced with servicemen and women at the National Building Museum.
