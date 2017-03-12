It's revenge time for Liverpool when they host Burnley at Anfield on Sunday. Burnley defeated Liverpool in their last clash despite the Reds having dominated the game in all departments. Liverpool must have learned from that game, and manager Jurgen Klopp will be keen to make sure that they do not suffer a double against the 12th placed side in the Premier League.

Liverpool might not have had a good 2017, losing a number of matches, and their results against weaker opposition have been a worry. However, they will come into this game confident after their quality win against Arsenal, and Klopp will be pleased to see his offensive players including Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane shining.

Mane is aware of the importance of Sunday's game against Burnley if they are to challenge other teams in the top four. Liverpool currently lie on fourth place, and a victory over Burnley will help them inch closer to Manchester City.

Mane is keen to repeat the kind of football they played against Tottenham and Arsenal.

"It's another important game. Now we have to prove we are back on track and back in the winning way, and that we have a great team and great players. We have to give everything. It's one of the [most] important games of the season. If we want to be in the top four we have to win, starting Sunday, and make our special fans proud," Liverpool official website quoted Mane as saying.

"Burnley are a good team. We're going to try to take it like we did against Tottenham at home and Arsenal at home. We'll do everything to win the game, because it's very important."

It remains to be seen if Roberto Firmino will be fit to play. If not , Divock Origi will be eager to impress Klopp. Burnley are expected to be defensive in their approach, and take Liverpool on the counter, a tack most teams adapted against the Reds.

With players like Sam Vokes and Andre Gray, they have the ammunition to trouble Liverpool, who have looked shaky in the back a number of times. Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes they have progressed as a team after the victory over Liverpool in August.

"I think everyone would agree that it was good to have the points against Liverpool earlier in the season in the bag and getting that first win. I know they have had a few bumps in the road since but they are fine side, both in the group of players they have got and a great manager at a great club. The main thing for us is to keep working hard at our game. We have come a long way since then but there is work to be done," Burnley's official website quoted Dyche as saying.

Where to watch live

Liverpool vs Burnley is scheduled for 4 pm local time, 9:30 pm IST, 12 pm ET start. Here is the live Tv and streaming information.

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Go.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Online.

USA: TV: NBCSN, Telemundo. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Canada: TV: TSN4. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

Middle East, Thailand: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.