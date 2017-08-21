Manchester City and Everton face off in a Monday night English Premier League game, looking to keep their 100 per cent record intact for this season. Both teams picked up impressive, yet contrasting, wins on the opening weekend and the plan will be to take that momentum and turn it into another positive result.

City will start the game as the heavy favourites, not just because of their scary squad, but also due to the manner in which they saw off the challenge from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Team news of Man City vs Everton

It is never easy to play a newly-promoted team at their home to begin the season, but City, despite being frustrated at times, found a way past Chris Hughton's men with their attacking quality shining through.

When you have the likes of David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in the lineup, not to mention Yaya Toure, Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling as the other options, it is difficult to imagine City not scoring in any match, something Ronald Koeman, the Everton manager, acknowledges.

Messi to sign for Man City?

"It'll be difficult [to keep a clean sheet]," Koeman said. "We know we are strong defensively, the team organisation is strong. But the key to getting a good result is also what we do when we have the ball.

"You have different ways to play. The early part of this week involved preparing for the Hajduk Split game, but after that, we have been seeing what is the best way we can go to City and get a good result."

That has to be to try and frustrate the City attackers as much as possible while making sure you take all the chances that come your way. Everton might have lost their most potent striker in Romelu Lukaku this summer, but they do have enough attacking power, led by Wayne Rooney, to trouble any side.

What will also be needed is a bit of luck, something Everton had plenty in the same fixture last season.

Manchester City manager Guardiola is hopeful of a different result this time around.

"In our home match (last season), we drew with them but we had many chances and missed two penalties," Guardiola said. "Our game at home was one of the best last season.

"I hope we can learn from that but the same way we win is the same way we lose. I expect it will be a good game and we will win the game, of course."

When and where to watch live

Man City vs Everton is scheduled for an 8pm BST, 9pm CET, 3pm ET, 12.30am IST start. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports Premier League. Live Streaming: Sky Go.

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBCSN Live.

Australia: TV and Live Streaming: Optus Sport.

Middle East: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.