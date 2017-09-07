Watch police officer capture 5-foot venomous rattlesnake in Florida Close
An off-duty police officer in Lakeland, Florida, captured a five-foot long venomous rattlesnake at the Lakeland Electric McIntosh Power Plant on 3 September. Officer Scott Wisneski lifted the rattlesnake with a pair of tongs into a container.