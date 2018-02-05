What would you do to show your commitment or dedication on the job? A journalist in Pakistan apparently reported "breaking news" from his marriage.

Yes, that's true. And the reporter went beyond the call of duty and interviewed his wife and mother-in-law. Hanan Bukhari, who hails from Faisalabad, reported live from his wedding for channel City 41. The video of Bukhari reporting from his marriage was uploaded on YouTube on February 3 and later shared on Facebook.

Dressed as groom, Bukhari looked into the camera and said, "Aaj mai maujud hun apni shaadi mein, jahan pe meri shaadi manayi jaa rhi hai (I am present at my wedding today)."

"It's a very happy day for me and my family members. Since it is a love marriage, my wife and her family members are happy too. My parents present here have gone to lengths and made arrangements to make this day come true," he said.

He interviewed his father, mother, mother-in-law and his wife, who were present on the stage. While interviewing his wife, he asked her about their marriage to which she replied, "Bahot acha laga mujhe, bahot acha laga mujhe aapne meri pehli khwaaish puri ki,main ummeed karti hoon aap aage bhi isi tarah saari zindagi,saari khwaaishein aap puri karenge, aap mujhe khush rakhenge (I am very happy today. You fulfilled my first wish, I hope you fulfil all my future wishes and keep me happy.)"

The video went viral on Twitter and on Facebook with more than 1,74,000 views. Several social media users even slammed the journalist for reporting from his own marriage.

"My god. What's journalism coming to. What next? Reporters covering family circumcisions....," a Twitter user wrote.

"Only in Pakistan..a reporter covering his own wedding..interviews wife and father-in-law and appreciate his own wedding procession..is it ethical journalism??? #Hilarious," another tweeted.

"This is the most ridiculous thing that a media group can do in history. We don't watch channels for the damn weddings of ur damn reporters. #RIPReporting #RIPJournalism," a Facebook user wrote.

"Professional reporter of the century," another Facebook user commented.