Watch outrageous sexist speech by Polish MEP Janusz Korwin-Mikke

A Polish MEP sparked outrage on 1 March when he claimed women must earn less than men in the workplace because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent. Speaking at a debate about the gender pay gap in Europe Janusz Korwin-Mikke, a conservative and Eurosceptic politician from Warsaw, bizarrely pointed out that there are no women in the worlds top 100 chess players to make his case.
