Outlander fans are eagerly waiting to catch up with the sixth episode of the third season titled A. Malcolm. The much-anticipated episode, which was supposed to be aired last week, was not aired due to some unspecified reasons.

As the episode will see the much-awaited reunion between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) after a long time, the maker has made the episode super-sized — 74 minutes, to treat the fans.

Released by Starz, the sneak peek of the episode hints at the intimate moments between the long-lost lovebirds as it will take the viewers to their bedroom.

Alongside the trailer, the broadcaster had also released a very steamy photo featuring Jamie and Claire together which is quite tantalising.

Watch the trailer for Outlander season 3 episode 6 below.

The episode synopsis reads —

"After decades apart, Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their emotional and physical bonds. But Jamie's new business dealings jeopardise the couples' hopes for a simple life together."

The supersized 74-minute-long episode titled 'A. Malcolm' will air on Starz on October 22 at 8/7c.

She gave up everything to go find him ... Have you ever done something crazy for love?? Share your stories #PrintShop @Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/NOqb0Rpgi1 — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) October 21, 2017

The 13-episode series will be available on the Starz app as well. You can also watch Outlander for free online on the Starz website.

The previous two seasons of the time-travelling drama are available on Amazon Prime and Netflix as well.