Outlander Season 3 picks up with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire, separated by continents and centuries, as they attempt to make a life apart from one another, each haunted by the memory of their lost love.

While Jamie's thoughts have been bothering Claire (Caitriona Balfe) for a long time, her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is struggling to cope up with the revelation that Frank is not her real father.

On the other side, Claire is dying to return the past to reunite with Jamie. But she is a bit hesitant because what if Jamie does not love her anymore. But Bree insists and reminds her that loving Jamie is the most powerful thing she has ever done.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads —

As Brianna grapples with the life-changing revelations of the past summer, Claire must help her come to terms with the fact that she is truly her father's daughter–her 18th century Highlander father. To complicate matters further, Roger brings news that forces Claire and Brianna to face an impossible choice.

Watch the trailer for Outlander Season 3 Episode 5 below.

The trailer shows Claire is hugging Brianna before time-travelling to her past. But can she find Jamie and be reunited with him again?

Meanwhile, another exclusive clip released by Harper's Bazaar shows Claire seems not to forget Jamie. When asked about her relationship, she opens up to her longtime colleague and confidante, Joe Abernathy.

"I had hoped that we would be able to find each other again, but fate had other ideas," Claire tells Joe (Wil Johnson).

Joe replies, "Fuck fate."

The fifth episode of Outlander Season 3 will air on Starz on October 8 at 8/7c. The 13-episode series will be available on Starz app as well.

You can also watch Outlander for free online on the Starz website. The previous two seasons of the time-travelling drama are available on Amazon Prime and Netflix as well.