Many Outlander fans raised their eyebrows over the death of Claire's husband Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies). In the meantime, Jamie, who spent a long time in Ardsmuir Prison, paid his debt to the society in the third episode of Outlander Season 3.

Also read: Outlander Season 3 Episode 3: THIS major character's death raises several questions

The upcoming episode of Outlander will bring us back to 1968 when Claire, Bree, and Roger get closer to tracing Jamie in the aftermath of Culloden.

According to TVLine, an exclusive clip reveals that Mrs Graham's granddaughter Fiona returns to Claire the pearls that Jamie gifted her on their wedding night. Claire and Bree also share a very sweet mother-daughter moment. But, does it hint at a future separation of the mother-daughter duo?

Watch the sneak peek of Outlander Season 3 Episode 4 below.

According to the official synopsis for Outlander Season 3 Episode 4, while serving as a groomsman at the aristocratic estate of Helwater, Jamie is reluctantly pulled into the intrigue of a noble British family. In 1968 Scotland, Claire, Brianna and Roger struggle to trace Jamie's whereabouts in history, leaving Claire to wonder if they will ever find him again.

The fourth episode of Outlander Season 3 will air on Starz on October 1 at 8/7c. The 13-episode series will be available on Starz app as well.

You can also watch Outlander for free online on the Starz website. The previous two seasons of the time-travelling drama are available on Amazon Prime and Netflix as well.