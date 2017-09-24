Fans of Outlander are looking forward to Claire reuniting with Jaime. Meanwhile, Claire and her husband Frank are still struggling to save their marriage from falling apart.

On the other side, 'Red Jamie' has been captured at Lailybroch and spent a significant amount of time in Ardsmuir Prison where he would be tortured like insane.

At the same time, he discovers that an old foe has become the warden in prison – and now has the power to make his life a living hell, according to the episode synopsis.

The preview of episode 3 titled 'All Debts Paid' reveals actor David Berry as Lord John William Grey who will play the character of the new warden.

In the trailer, Grey is seen having an interesting argument with Jaime who is the only chained prisoner there. He says, "If you do as I ask, I will have your irons struck off." Later in the trailer, Jaime is seen escaping the prison as well.

Speaking of Claire and Frank's married life, tension is growing between these two as the last episode showed they were sleeping in separate beds.

Watch the trailer for episode 3 titled 'All Debts Paid' below.

The synopsis reveals, "over the years, Claire and Frank both put their best foot forward to share a harmonious marriage, but an uninvited guest shatters this illusion, bringing their differences to light."

But, who is the 'uninvited guest'? To know more, you have to catch up with the upcoming episode of Starz' time-travelling drama.

The third episode of Outlander Season 3 will air on Starz on September 24 at 8/7c. The 13-episode series will be available on Starz app as well.

You can also watch Outlander for free online on the Starz website. The previous two seasons of the time-travelling drama are available on Amazon Prime and Netflix as well.