Following the Game of Thrones Season 7, Outlander — another beloved period drama on TV — is back with its third season. And, the much-awaited premiere was watched on September 10 by 2.09 million viewers, which is the most ever for Outlander till date.

It surpassed the viewership of The Wedding episode from the first season, which had been seen by 2.04 million people.

Also read: Watch Outlander Season 3 episode 1 live online: 'The Battle Joined'

The premiere of the third season showed Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) finding himself at the mercy of unforgiving British victors after living through the Battle of Culloden. But somehow a connection from his past provides his only hope of survival.

Meanwhile, a pregnant Claire (Caitriona Balfe) attempts to adjust to life in the modern world of 1940s' Boston, and life with her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies).

The trailer for the third episode — titled "Surrender" — reveals that Jamie is back in Lallybroch but stays undercover to avoid the British. He seems to be depressed, having become estranged from his family.

Jaime's sister Jenny (Laura Donnelly) is really concerned about his brother. She asks: "How long's it been since you've lain with a woman, Jaime?" Although, she doesn't wait for the answer as she continues: "It's been six years now."

Meanwhile, back in the future, Claire is struggling to find happiness with her husband Frank and newborn daughter baby Bree. In the trailer, Frank says: "Claire, when I'm with you, I'm with you. But, you're with him [Jaime]."

The official synopsis of Outlander Season 3 Episode 2 reads:

Hiding in an isolated cave, Jamie leads a lonely life until Lallybroch is threatened by redcoats pursuing the elusive Jacobite traitor known as "Red Jamie." Back in Boston, Claire and Frank struggle to coexist in a marriage haunted by the ghost of Jamie's love.

Watch the trailer for Outlander Season 3 Episode 2 below.

The second episode of Outlander Season 3 will air on Starz on September 17 at 8/7c. The 13-episode series will be available on Starz app as well.

You can also watch Outlander for free online on the Starz website. The previous two seasons of the time-travelling drama are available on Amazon Prime and Netflix as well.