Following a long journey, Outlander season 3 has almost come to an end as it is set to air the penultimate episode of the third season on the night of Sunday, December 3.

Amid all the ship politics, typhoid fever and a lot of hubbub, the dynamic duo of Jamie and Claire has finally arrived in Jamaica to save his nephew Young Ian from pirates.

Innocent Young Ian had been abducted by the pirates as they were interested in his "treasure."

As the horrendous slave practice has already been mentioned earlier in the show, young boys are often being kidnapped from various places to be sent to Jamaica to be sold at a high price.

In a recent preview clip released by Starz, Young Ian is finally seen in a hole-kinda-place in Jamaica with two other young boys — meant for a mysterious figure known as The Bakra. One of the young boys speaks English and informs Ian that he has been kidnapped from Barbuda.

"There used to be six boys in the hole. One by one, they were taken to see the Bakra," he says. "They never came back."

Asked where he had been kidnapped by the "Portuguese bastards," Young Ian dejectedly says Scotland — "It's far from here."

Who is 'The Bakra'?

Apart from the slave trade, there are no specific details about the mysterious Bakra. Who is this "Bakra"? What does he/she actually do?

After doing a bit of research, we have learned that The Bakra has its origins in the 'Back Raw.'

As defined by the Urban Dictionary, "The bakra or bakra master in the Jamaican Patios refers to a slave master and or slave driver. It is often used in reference to performing unpleasant or involuntary tasks for a demanding person (often in jest)."

Now it is time to see whether Jamie and Claire will be able to save Young Ian from The Bakra.

The official synopsis of Outlander Season 3 Episode 12 reads:

"The Artemis finally reaches Jamaica bringing Jamie and Claire that much closer to their goal. During a lavish ball on the island, the Frasers encounter old allies, as well as former adversaries who threaten to derail their mission."

