Television's one of the most anticipated time-travelling period dramas is set to come back with its third season, Outlander. And fans across the world have been waiting eagerly for the upcoming season as it is time to see whether Claire (Caitriona Balfe) would be reunited with Jaime Fraser (Sam Heughan) or not.

Although the trailer for season 3 has already teased the much-awaited print shop scene which left a huge hint for Jamie and Claire's reunion after a span of 20 years.

The third season of Outlander is based on Voyager, the third book in the hit series written by Diana Gabaldon in 1993. The season will start with the Battle of Culloden between Jacobite Highlanders and the British government forces in 1746.

With the 20-year leap forward in the Season 2 finale, the time-travelling nurse Claire Randall discovered that her lover Jaime had managed to survive the Battle of Culloden. And, on the other side, her first husband Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) died.

Watch the trailer for Outlander Season 3.

The trailer shows Claire is still in doubt whether she should return to Jaime or not after passing through a lot of troubles. But finally, she decides that she will go back to Jaime. And, in the Season 3 trailer, she is seen waiting in front of a shop with the signboard "A. Malcolm, Printer and Bookseller."

After a long break, the show will make its debut with its third season on Starz on September 10 at 8/7c, 2017. The 13-episode series will be available on Starz app as well. You can also watch Outlander for free online on the Starz website. The previous two seasons of the time-travelling drama is available on Amazon Prime.