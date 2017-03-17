The Originals Season 4 will return to television this Friday, and we'll finally learn what the future has in store for the Mikaelson siblings. The Season 4 premiere is titled Gather Up the Killers and it will be aired on March 17 at 8pm ET on The CW.

The official synopsis for Season 4 episode 1 Gather Up the Killers reads: "On the fifth anniversary of Klaus' defeat, Marcel is king of the city and welcomes the un-sired vampires to New Orleans, only to find they pose an unexpected threat to his rule, leading him to seek counsel from an unlikely source. Meanwhile, as Hayley closes in on the cure that will allow her to revive Elijah and the slumbering Mikaelsons, she faces a final task that will force her to make a ruthless decision. Vincent and Freya also appear."

The show will feature a time-jump of about five years when it returns on Friday and all the Mikaelsons will still be asleep. A lot would change in these years, and Hope would become an inquisitive seven-year-old who wants to know more about her family. And when the Mikaelson siblings finally wake up sometime in the first couple of episodes, they will unite to rescue Klaus, the brother who sacrificed himself so the others could survive.

Speaking to TVGuide about the Season 4 opener, The Originals executive producer Michael Narducci said the siblings will wake up pretty soon.

"I think the fans demand seeing their favorite characters. What we did was jump past all of those moments where they were out of the picture and now we're coming into the story to tell the story of what final steps can be taken in order to awaken that family. Once they are awoken, what are they going to do next to get their brother who remains in New Orleans. That's going to be part of the first chapter of our season," he said.

The Originals airs Fridays at 8 pm ET on The CW.