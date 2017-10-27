Once Upon A Time, the ABC fairytale drama series, will be back with a new episode of season 7 this Friday, October 27, at 8 PM EST. Episode 4 is titled Beauty and it will revolve around the life of Rumplestiltskin aka Mr. Gold.

Here is the official synopsis for the fourth episode:

It's Halloween in Hyperion Heights and Victoria forces Ivy to take Lucy trick-or-treating. Meanwhile, Tilly appears to be waking up from the curse and is intent on leading Weaver to the truth - but not if Victoria can help it. In a flashback, Rumple and Belle seek the answer to a prophecy that could cement their happy ending.

Rumple is being introduced in the seventh season as Detective Weaver. He is a mysterious character and showrunner Edward Kitsis has assured the fans that they will get to know more about him in episode 4.

"I think the thing with Rumple is he always presents one way, and then you find out he's got four layers beneath him. It's no different in this land. So we meet him as Detective Weaver, but episode four is [about] what happened with him and Belle post-the ending, and I think that is the episode where you'll understand what his new goal is," Kitsis said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Explaining further, co-creator Adam Horowitz said, "The thing with Rumplestiltskin, and now with Weaver, is he's a character who always has agendas within agendas, and we had a lot of fun peeling back the layers and starting to reveal what he's really up to and how he fits into this world."

Meanwhile, episode 5 of Once Upon A Time season 7 is titled Greenbacks and it will focus on Tiana's backstory. This chapter is scheduled to air on November 3 and the official synopsis for it is yet to be released.