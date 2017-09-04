Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI), the official broadcasters of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 in India, have launched the anthem of the mega Indian football competition. The tournament kicks off on October 6, with the final scheduled for October 28.

The 1 minute 30 second-long song, titled "Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal" comes out with a video, which has received mixed reactions. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, women's football star Bala Devi and even Indian football veteran Bhaichung Bhutia makes an appearance, but fans have been demanding the likes of Sunil Chhetri and IM Vijayan, too, feature in it.

"We are doing everything in our capacity to make this the biggest sporting event in India and I am sure the Official Song will help increase and broaden the appeal of the first ever FIFA tournament in India", mentioned All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel.

Mika Singh, Shaan, Babul Supriyo, Sunidhi Chauhan, Papon and a host of other singers have rendered their voices to the composition by Pritam Chakraborty.

"Football is synonymous with euphoria and we shall add on to that virtue with a euphoric Official Song beautifully created by the super hit duo of Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya. I can safely say that we'll have everyone dancing to its tune and cheering the first ever football World Cup in our country with renewed vigour," explained Babul Supriyo.

Watch the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 anthem:

Why Sachin though?? Should've been somebody like Bhutia or I M Vijayan in the end! Or even Chhetri! https://t.co/Ouh3S32Gy0 — Binu Tessy James (@BinuTessyJames) September 3, 2017

India are looking to making it past the group stages in the competition, but the road is not easy by any means. Although they have managed not to face off against the European heavyweights, expect Luis Norton de Matos' side to receive plenty of hurdles from the likes of USA, Colombia and Ghana in the group stages.

All India matches will take place at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi.