Nicki Minaj has just revealed her newest ninja avatar in an array of sizzling photographs on her Instagram account.

Also read: Nicki Minaj flaunts her sensational figure in leather bra and sheer bodysuit [PHOTOS]

The queen of rap teamed up with Lil Wayne for David Guetta's just-released new single, Light My Body Up. This is the third time Minaj and Wayne have paired up for a music video as Wayne also appeared on Minaj's recent singles No Frauds and Changed It.

The rapper recently took to Twitter to share a photograph with DJ Guetta and captioned it: "On set w @davidguetta for the #LightMyBodyUp VIDEO SHOOT waiting on @liltunechi to get here! #BarbieBackInAmerica MIAMI wuts good?!?!."

The Anaconda songstress shared a couple of saucy snaps on Instagram while striking some eye-catching poses in her sexy ninja avatar. Check out the pictures below.

She shared one of her first experiences with Wayne while captioning one of the pictures, "I am da ninja. Weezy is my sensei. So I call him Splinter. Faster than a sprinter. Gimme my chopsticks I'll have these rap btchs 4 dinner. ~ I'll never forget saying this line from one of my Mixtapes to Wayne maybe 8 or 9 years ago. He's on the freestyle with me called Go HARD. it was my first time listening to it WITH him in the same room. Same studio right here in Miami. He looked me dead in the eyes and in that (whisper voice), he smiled & said "I fuk wit it Nic, but the only thing is that... Splinter was a RAT. And we don't FUK wit no RATSSSSSSS". - FKN GOAT @liltunechi YOUNG MONEY TIL DA DEATH OF ME!!!!!! #NoFrauds #NoSnitch Why do niggaz claim the streets then act just like the law? Riddles that I can not seem to solve, man."

On the other side, Guetta previously worked with Minaj on 2011's Where Them Girls At and Turn Me On, along with 2015's Hey Mama.