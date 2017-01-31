Television actress Nia Sharma, best known for her appearance in Jamai Raja, shared a video on Instagram that yet again shows her sizzling side. Nia is seen doing some hot dance moves in the video.

Nia had become the 3rd sexiest Asian woman in 2016 in a poll conducted by a British newspaper and this latest video validates the same. The video is from a photoshoot in which the Jamai Raja actress looks extremely sensuous.

Nia is one such TV actress who has been giving tough competition to Bollywood divas as far as sexiness is concerned. She keeps sharing her sizzling pictures and videos on Instagram and fans can never get enough of those.

Though the actress receives some vulgar comments on her pictures at times, she appears to be least bothered about her haters. She had earlier shared her bikini pictures and videos on the social media that made her fans go crazy.

Check Nia's latest hot video from the photoshoot and other recent sizzling pictures of the actress on Instagram.

@photuwalas✌️✌️?? @thank u @stylebysugandhasood for this video.. i tagged u finally? @shraddhamishra8 love love ?? @tonykakkar #waada #4thfebruary A video posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:18am PST

The difference between you and me is that You will say and wont do and I wont say but will do..! There is a difference! A photo posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:04pm PST